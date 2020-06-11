DC's Stargirl: "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite", the upcoming fifth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut Monday, June 15th on DC Universe and the following day, Tuesday, June 16th on The CW. Now that Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) has her first new Justice Society Recruit in Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) the pair are now ready to find more heroes to join them. As the title of the episode suggests, next on that list are a new Hourman and a new Doctor Mid-Nite.

You can check out that synopsis for yourself below.

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star.

Thanks to previously released full costume photos, when Courtney and Yolanda do find their new teammates, we know what it will look like when Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) and Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) suit up to embrace their new roles in costumes that offer a lot of interesting details while also taking inspiration from the Golden Age heroes whose legacies they are carrying forward.

"Doctor Mid-Nite was full of opportunities for designing fun details into the suit and all of its accessories," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon previously said. "Gloves made of customized leather hold pouches and pockets for potions and healing salves. Goggles that supply tactical knowledge to the wearer integrate into the rest of the Golden era-inspired updated design. Made for our petite bundle of positive energy, played by the effervescent Anjelika Washington! Our amazing tailor shop collaborated with Creative Character Engineering to dial in each of the integrated details to then get a final paint job from our talented Textile Artists, adding dimension and flair."

"Classic Superhero pedigree was the driving force behind our bronzed super-strong Hourman," Shannon said. "We focused on staying true to the comics and his portrayal through the years while adding a modern take for our new generation of heroes. Cameron Gellman transforms into a modern-day angsty teen trying to find his way through his newfound powers vested upon him in a suit that holds more than a little pertinent history for his character."

DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite" airs Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.