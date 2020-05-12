DC's Stargirl: New Images Offer the Best Look Yet at Doctor Mid-Nite and Hourman (Exclusive)

In just under a week, a new generation of justice comes to DC Universe when DC's Stargirl premieres on the streaming service on Monday, May 18. The series, which follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska following her mother's marriage to Pat Dugan and becomes the hero Stargirl and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help her stop the villains of the past. Now, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at two of those young heroes ready to fight for justice in their super suits: Doctor Mid-Nite and Hourman.

Played by Anjelika Washington, Beth Chapel is one of Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) new friends who becomes the hero Doctor Mid-Nite while Cameron Gellman plays Rick Tyler, another of Courtney's friends who becomes the hero Hourman. Both the Doctor Mid-Nite and Hourman costumes are inspired by series creator Geoff John's original 1999 Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. comic and were brought to life by acclaimed costume designer Laura Jean Shannon.

(Photo: Smallz and Raskind / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

"Doctor Mid-Nite was full of opportunities for designing fun details into the suit and all of its accessories," Shannon said. "Gloves made of customized leather hold pouches and pockets for potions and healing salves. Goggles that supply tactical knowledge to the wearer integrate into the rest of the Golden era-inspired updated design. Made for our petite bundle of positive energy, played by the effervescent Anjelika Washington! Our amazing tailor shop collaborated with Creative Character Engineering to dial in each of the integrated details to then get a final paint job from our talented Textile Artists, adding dimension and flair."

(Photo: Smallz and Raskind / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

"Classic Superhero pedigree was the driving force behind our bronzed super-strong Hourman," Shannon said. "We focused on staying true to the comics and his portrayal through the years while adding a modern take for our new generation of heroes. Cameron Gellman transforms into a modern-day angsty teen trying to find his way through his newfound powers vested upon him in a suit that holds more than a little pertinent history for his character."

Debuting on DC Universe on Monday, May 18, DC's Stargirl will also make its network debut the following day, Tuesday, May 19, on The CW. DC Universe members will be the first to stream new episodes, every Monday commercial-free in downloadable 4K Ultra HD, plus extended versions of select episodes. Members will also have access to several exclusive offerings including behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew, exclusive collectible pins and limited-edition posters, fan community forum to discuss the latest episodes, and access to deep dive into all the comics that inspired the series. The series stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone. You can check out the official series synopsis below.

From original creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns (executive producer of Titans, Arrow, Batwoman, and The Flash), DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger, School of Rock, The Goldbergs) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson, Old School, Idiocracy) and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Are you excited for DC's Stargirl? What do you think about the Doctor Mid-Nite and Hourman costumes? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.