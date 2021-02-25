DC's Titans Reveals First Look At Blackfire In Costume

✖

Titans season 2 ended with a tease of season 3's big villain, as Blackfire was able to take control of someone on Earth and manifest in a physical form. Blackfire (played by Damaris Lewis) is going to pose a major threat to the Titans and all the good they've managed to do, but the tease only offered a brief glimpse of LewIs and didn't show her in costume. Now we have our first look at Lewis in the full Blackfire suit, which features lots of cool little details expertly broken down two additional costume breakdowns released with the new photo.

Lewis strikes a pose in the new suit, which features a gorgeous purple and black color scheme broken up with silver and dark grey accents that blend into the purple and blue suit. The way the boots flow into the upper leg is especially cool, and there's also a bit of purple in Lewis' hair just to finish off the theme.

As you can see in the art next to it, imagine a bright purple glow setting all of this off and you've got a slick combination, and we cannot wait to see her battling not just Starfire but all of the Titans in season 3, and you can check out the images above.

"The battle for Tamaran is heating up and Blackfire is playing for keeps. #DCTitans Smiling face with horns @DamarisLewis @ljsupersuits @hbomax"

The suit was designed by LJ Shannon, and the concept art was created by Gina DeDomenico. The photo was taken by Ben Mark Holzberg

In one of the other photos you see all the different gemstones featured in the costume, including Mexican Fire Opal, Amethyst, Black Fire Opal, and Purple Star Sapphires, and while they are featured all over her suit, they are also all located in her belt.

You can find the official description for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world."

Are you excited for Season 3? Let us know in the comments!