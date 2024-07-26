Like a Dragon: Yakuza Series Gets First Teaser Trailer, Casting Announcement

After announcing earlier in the year that it’d be bringing the Yakuza series to TV with the release of Like a Dragon: Yakuza coming up in October, Amazon showed off a new look at the Prime Video show this week via a teaser trailer aired during San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser trailer was accompanied by a new casting announcement as well with a major character from the Yakuza games now confirmed. The show itself will be out in just a couple of months with the first few episodes scheduled to be released on Prime Video on October 4th.

Though the show was talked about at San Diego Comic-Con, you don’t have to be present at the event to check out the new teaser trailer released today by Amazon. You can see that teaser below to get your first look at Like a Dragon: Yakuza beyond the few examples of keyart that have been shared in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside this teaser trailer, it’s been confirmed that actor Kento Kaku will take on the role of Akira Nishikiyama. Nishikiyama, sometimes known as “Nishiki” if that’s more familiar to Yakuza players, was featured heavily in both Yakuza and Yakuza 0 as an antagonist. He shows up in later games such as like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name but only in flashbacks, so you may have seen him there even if you haven’t played the earlier Yakuza games before they started adopting the “Like a Dragon” name.

Just like the original Yakuza game, Amazon’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza series will take place across two different time periods to show the past and present. It naturally stars Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the Yakuza games up until Ichiban Kasuga became a protagonist himself during the Like a Dragon transition. Ryoma Takeuchi will play the role of Kiryu and is the only other talent that’s been announced outside of today’s Nishiki reveal.

“In 1995 and 2005, spanning across two time-periods, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity,” a broad overview of the show offered.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza‘s first three episodes will be out on October 24th via Prime Video.