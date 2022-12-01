DC's Stargirl Series Finale Preview Released

After an episode with a shocking twist this week, there's just one final episode of DC's Stargirl remaining and now, The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning". The episode is set to air on Wednesday, December 7th. The previously released synopsis doesn't reveal a lot of details about the finale, but from the looks of things in the preview, this final outing for the fan-favorite series will see Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) go up against Starman (Sylvester Pemberton) in what is the highest stakes battle the JSA has ever seen. You can check both the synopsis and preview for yourself below.

"THE FINAL SHOWDOWN — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

It was announced last month that the third season of DC's Stargirl would be its last, though series star Courtney Whitmore recently revealed that they filmed two endings in the hope that the series would still get a Season 4 renewal.

"Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there's been a lot of changes in The CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks," Bassinger said.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. The series finale airs on December 7th.