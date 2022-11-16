DC's Stargirl Shot Two Endings for Season 3

Last month, it was announced that DC's Stargirl would not be returning for a fourth season on The CW meaning that the show's current third season would be the end of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's journey on the network. But while a cancellation can frequently mean that stories don't fully get resolved, that won't be the case for the fan-favorite DC inspired series. Star Brec Bassinger revealed on an episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast that they actually shot two endings so that the series would have a proper ending.

"Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there's been a lot of changes in The CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks," Bassinger said.

She also explained that the alternate ending was shot in mid-March, two months ahead of finding out the ultimate fate for the series and said that the idea for Season 4 was "insane" — and she believes that the quality of the idea is actually why it took so long for a final decision to be made about the series.

"And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancelation news, because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn't meant to be," she said.

When will the final episode of Stargirl air?

Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"