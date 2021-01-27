Demi Lovato Starring in New NBC Comedy Series

✖

NBC is teaming up with Demi Lovato for a new series titled Hungry, a comedy series that will tackle food issues and will bring Lovato back to the network after a featured role in Will & Grace. The series has received a pilot commitment from NBC and will be developed by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, developed in conjunction with Hazy Mills and SB Projects. Lovato, Martin, Hazy Mills' Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, SB Project's Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson will executive produce, and will be the latest partnership between Martin and Hazy Mills (via Deadline).

The single-camera comedy is described as a series that "will follow a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and follow them as they help each other look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better"

Lovato recently appearing during the final season of the Will & Grace revival and appeared on Glee back in 2013, though she's also starred in a number of Disney projects, including the popular Camp Rock franchise and her own show Sonny with a Chance, all in addition to her immense music career.

She is also appearing in a YouTube Originals documentary titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which is set to premiere at SXSW and is the second YouTube documentary project she's appeared in, as this follows Simply Complicated back in 2017.

Dancing With The Devil will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, and the follow-up was actually greenlit back in 2018 but Lovato stepped away from the spotlight for a while because of a relapse. She then reached out a later time and said she was ready to do another documentary,

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” said Demi Lovato.

Since then Lovato has come back stronger than ever and has a new album on the way in addition to her new show and documentary, and things look to only get better from here.

Are you excited about Lovato's new comedy series? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Demi Lovato and TV with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!