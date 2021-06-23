Detroiters Star Says Team Is Still 100% Interested in Making Season 3 Happen

✖

Actor Sam Richardson has appeared in a number of hilarious projects in which he steals almost every scene he shows up in, though it was his Comedy Central series Detroiters that really allowed him to thrive in a lead role. Despite the series having a passionate following, its viewership numbers fell short of expectations, with the network opting not to renew the series after its second season in 2018. While his co-star Tim Robinson has gone on to develop the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave, in which Richardson has appeared, and with the actor going on to star in films like Werewolves Within and The Tomorrow War, Richardson and his collaborators are just as committed to bringing a Season 3 of Detroiters to life at some point as ever.

"A hundred percent, we'd want to go back," Richardson shared with ComicBook.com about if he's holding out hope to return to the series. "I love Detroiters so much, and there was so much more that we want to do with it. So we've gotten ... I think it got clipped off the tree before it was fully, fully bare. I love and I am very proud of those first two seasons, but I'm also curious to what we would have done had we done more, and we still want to do more."

He continued, "We text each other, the creators, me, Tim, Joe [Kelly], and Zach [Kanin], we text each other plot points, pitches still. Even if it's just for us to laugh about, we'll like text out ... [I don't want to] give those away, because who knows if we do come back, I don't want to burn a hilarious thing. We'll send it back and then we'll just start to stockpile and it kind of just snowballs and we come up with these episodes. So if we got the chance to do it again, we a hundred percent would love it."

The series focused on Richardson and Robinson as best friends who ran an advertising agency in Detroit. The series consisted of 20 total episodes, though with various streaming services having picked up cancelled series that had devout viewers, it's unknown where a Season 3 could possibly be developed.

In the meantime, fans can see Richardson in Werewolves Within.

In the film, after a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd. Stay tuned for details on the future of Detroiters.

