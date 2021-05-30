Harley Quinn Showrunner Says Veep Star Sam Richardson Appears in Season 3

✖

Veep star Sam Richardson is joining HBO Max's Harley Quinn in its third season. Richardson is making a name in the comic book television space. Richardson plays Gary on Marvel's new Hulu animated series MODOK. He also has a specific X-Men character in mind that he'd like to play. In the meantime, Richardson will enter the DC Comics universe by voicing an unrevealed character in Harley Quinn. That's according to co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker, who shared the news after seeing the story about Richardson's preferred X-Man. He tweeted, "I am extremely excited for this possibility and equally if not more extremely excited for the reality of @SamRichardson showing up as [redacted] in @dcharleyquinn season 3!"

Richardson had his breakout role in Veep. He's having a busy 2021, with appearances in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War and in the indie horror-comedy movie Werewolves Within.

Harley Quinn was one of the DC Universe's popular original series before moving to HBO Max for its upcoming third season. New episodes began recording in February. Co-showrunner Justin Halpern says fans can expect the third season to debut in late 2021 or early 2022. In September, Schumacher told ComicBook.com he expects the entire voice cast to return for the new season.

"[E]verybody, from what we can tell, was really pleased with how everything turned out," he said. "The way that animation works, it's interesting and also a little bit terrifying at times, because it's not like live-action where you're locking people with contracts for many years before they get cast in the show. It's just done on an episode by episode basis. It's just, 'Hey, are you available?' But, at the same time, the time commitment is so different than in live-action that oftentimes, unless it's a completely terrible experience for someone, they're generally pretty receptive to coming back. So no one has explicitly told us that they will not be returning to the show."

Halpern previously assured fans that they wouldn't split up Harley and Poison Ivy in the new season. "When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern told Syfy. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Whom do you think Richardson is playing in Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comments. Harley Quinn's first two seasons are streaming now on HBO Max.