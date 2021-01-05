Dexter: Clancy Brown Cast as Villain for Season 9

✖

It's safe to say that Dexter had one of the most controversial television endings of all time, which made the news of its upcoming Showtime revival all the more of a pleasant surprise. Fans have been curious to see exactly how the new iteration of the series will come about, and which new or returning cast members will join its ensemble. According to a new report from Variety, fan-favorite actor Clancy Brown is set to be part of the series' new era in a major way. Brown has been cast as Kurt Caldwell in the upcoming revival, a character who is set to be the primary villain of the season.

Caldwell is described as the unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake. He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.

Brown has had a career that has spanned decades, with recent highlights including The Mandalorian, Billions, Emergence, and Thor: Ragnarok. He also has served as a prolific voice actor, voicing Lex Luthor across a slew of animated DC projects, and voicing Mr. Krabs in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

Brown will join series lead Michael C. Hall, who is set to return as the titular serial killer. As Hall has revealed in the months since the revival was announced, his goal is to make up for the almost-universally unsatisfying series finale, which initially aired in 2013.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," Hall recently told The Daily Beast. "I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

"And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," Hall continued. "I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

(Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

