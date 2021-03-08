Dexter: Michael C. Hall Teases Revival Could Be More Than One Season

✖

After airing one of the most controversial series finales of all time, Dexter is set to return in the near future for a ten-episode limited series. While there's still a lot we don't know about the revival, fans have been eager to see what the future holds for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), and what retcons could come along with that. According to a new interview with Hall, there's even a chance that the revival might not be a one-and-done deal, if the right circumstances come up.

“I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," Hall told NME. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes," Hall explained in the same interview. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

“I just needed the persuasion of time passing, so I could [get] some distance away from that part and have more possibilities for him," Hall continued. "Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling. There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on.”

Hall will be joined in the revival by Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Jamie Chung as Molly, and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach. The new episodes will be eschewing the Florida setting of the first nine seasons, instead taking place in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed in a recent interview with ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

Are you excited to see the Dexter revival finally become a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!