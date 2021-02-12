Dexter Revival Adds Lovecraft Country Star

✖

The Dexter revival continues to add new faces to its cast, enlisting Lovecraft Country star Jamie Chung and Manchester By the Sea's Oscar Wahlberg (nephew of Donnie and Mark) for two recurring roles in the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter Chung will take on the role of Molly, described as "a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles," who if we were guessing will probably know a thing or two about Dexter's past and the other killers he encountered in the original Showtime series. Wahlberg will play Zach, said to be "captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team" and the "gateway to the in-crowd, which includes the daughter of the chief of police."

Series star Michael C. Hall will return to the titular role in the series, revealing in a previous interview that this attempt at a revival "felt right" thanks to a combination of timing and the quality of the scripts. "I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed to ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

Hall continued, "This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed. This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

Hall will be joined in the revival by Clancy Brown, who will be portraying the new episodes' primary villain, Kurt Caldwell. The new episodes will be eschewing the Florida setting of the first nine seasons, instead taking place in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake. The revival comes eight years after the series wrapped up its eight season arc. Hall previously said the series will tell a story "worth telling" for Dexter, especially after the series finale of the show left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans.