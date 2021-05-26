Dexter Season 9 Confirms Dexter Morgan's New Name, Job

✖

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is dead to the world. Because the killer faked his own death in the original Dexter finale, he'll need to pick up a new identity by the time the show's new season hits Showtime later this year. Enter, Jim Lindsay.

Tuesday, the show's official social media accounts shared another teaser of the series. In the video, Dexter fans can see the protagonist's new name is, in fact, Jim Lindsay. Furthermore, the teaser includes a work badge that shows the character now works as a sales associate at the fiction Fred's Fish & Game.

The network previously revealed Dexter Season 9 would debut sometime later this year, as it's already been filming for a couple of month by now.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," the actor previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. "I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

He added, "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

More recently, Hall wouldn't completely rule out additional seasons after the one currently filming.

“I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," Hall told NME. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes," Hall explained in the same interview. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

Dexter is now streaming on the Showtime app.