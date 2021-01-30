Dinosaurs: '90s Kids Ecstatic Beloved Series Is on Disney+

At last, the Sinclairs have returned. Friday morning, Disney+ finally added all four seasons of Dinosaurs, the beloved series from the Jim Henson Company. Launched in 1991, the sitcom was an ABC staple for five years, running a total of 65 episodes. Now, all of the episodes are available on Disney+, including the spine-chilling Ice Age ending and fans are loving it.

Honey, the Sinclairs are home! Watch the original theme song for Dinosaurs, NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/R51SpwooB4 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 29, 2021

Prior to their Disney+ addition, the series was available on Hulu for a short time. Even then, as Jim Henson Company executive Brian Henson says, it should have a much wider audience on the new platform.

"Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu," Henson told Collider last year. "I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!