Dinosaurs: '90s Kids Ecstatic Beloved Series Is on Disney+
At last, the Sinclairs have returned. Friday morning, Disney+ finally added all four seasons of Dinosaurs, the beloved series from the Jim Henson Company. Launched in 1991, the sitcom was an ABC staple for five years, running a total of 65 episodes. Now, all of the episodes are available on Disney+, including the spine-chilling Ice Age ending and fans are loving it.
Honey, the Sinclairs are home! Watch the original theme song for Dinosaurs, NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/R51SpwooB4— Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 29, 2021
Prior to their Disney+ addition, the series was available on Hulu for a short time. Even then, as Jim Henson Company executive Brian Henson says, it should have a much wider audience on the new platform.
"Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu," Henson told Collider last year. "I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Particularly Satisfying
Dinosaurs is on Disney+ as of today, so obviously my family is watching it and you should, too. The anti-corporate sentiments are particularly satisfying. pic.twitter.com/DdbRIiLrgT— Jamie Kenney 🤌🏻 (@LaComtesseJamie) January 30, 2021
All Good Things
In lighter news, I introduced Dinosaurs to my 6yo (Disney+) and #PsakiBomb is trending. All good things, all good things.— Rebecca (@GorskiOH) January 30, 2021
At Long Last
Dinosaurs is on disney+, at long last pic.twitter.com/xn1iQ4xznr— Jase (@JaseIntheHole) January 30, 2021
ALL CAPS
DINOSAURS IS ON DISNEY PLUS!!! NOT THE MAMA!!!!!!— manolo (@ManoloEnVivo) January 30, 2021
Weekend Plans Secured
What what what?!?!
Dinosaurs is on Disney + now???
Weekend plans secured.— Sheldon Allen (@SheldonWroteIt) January 30, 2021
Still Legit
Update: Walking with Dinosaurs is not as cool as I remember. Disney's Dinosaur, however, is still legit. 👌🏻— BOOTS (@_bean_girl_) January 30, 2021
Ecstatic
Dinosaurs is on Disney plus I’m ecstatic— dumb bench (@otters_space) January 30, 2021
All four seasons of Dinosaurs are now streaming on Disney+.
