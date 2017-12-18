‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Canceled at BBC America

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is closing its doors for good.

On Monday, BBC announced that the Elijah Wood-starring series would not be returning for a third season. The Season 2 finale, which aired on December 16, will now act as the show’s final episode.

Based on the books by Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams, Detective Agency followed the quirky Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his not-so quirky partner Todd (Elijah Wood) as they try to solve some of the world’s most ridiculous mysteries.

“We are beyond proud of this brilliant original series and so appreciative of the outstanding team behind it including Max Landis, Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, and many many others. It was a privilege to work with this talented and passionate group of writers, producers and actors on these two seasons of Dirk. Thanks also to the passionate fans who embraced this fantastically novel world,” BBC America said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency had a solid first year in ratings, though nothing overly impressive. Season 2 saw a significant drop, averaging less than 250,000 viewers overall.

Over the course of the last year, two of the more notable original series from BBC America have either been canceled of some to an end. Orphan Black ended its highly-celebrated run back in August.