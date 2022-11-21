Mike Rowe's Dirty Jobs Returns to Discovery Channel for New Season Next Month

Mike Rowe and his series Dirty Jobs was a staple of the Discovery Channel for years, and after various respites from the network, the series is returning for another all-new season on the network featuring Rowe's investigations into a variety of filthy careers. From pool repair to animal relocator, the new season will take Rowe on a journey into a number of jobs that not only audiences likely didn't even know existed, but are also some of the careers that make our lives run all the more smoothly. The new season of Dirty Jobs kicks off on the Discovery Channel on December 11th.

Per press release, "Mike Rowe gets back to work for an all-new season of Dirty Jobs on Sunday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET, revealing the hardworking Americans who have found their way to some of the most extraordinary jobs that make civilized life for the rest of us possible. Every episode of this fan-favorite series celebrates the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs across industries, ranging from construction to sanitation, manufacturing, and more. And for Mike, the dirtier the job the better this season, as he tackles each with gusto and a no-nonsense approach which Discovery audiences respect and admire.

"In the December 11th premiere of Dirty Jobs, Mike travels to West Palm Beach, Florida to take on the job of Pool Liner Fixer with second-generation pool fixers Dan Duecker, Dave Duecker, and Juan Pablo, who lead Mike into the dirtiest pool in America to clean 17 years of accumulated filth. Later, in Orlando, Mike takes on the job of Hotel Soap Recycler and meets with Shawn Seipler and 'Soap Whisperer' Carlos Anderson to recycle dirty hotel soap to donate to people in need."

Additional 'dirty' jobs Mike takes on this season, among others, include:

Beaver Relocator – Mike travels to Utah and helps save municipal infrastructures while positively impacting the local ecosystems as he traps, treats, and relocates urban nuisance beavers

Deer Urine Farmer – In Illinois, Mike collects and bottles the freshest farm-raised deer urine on the market sold to hunters, he discovers feces from a new species of deer

Manhole Rehabilitator – Mike descends into an aging manhole in Tennessee to stops the sewage and provide sewer maintenance

Feral Cat Fixer – Mike herds cats with some truly memorable Texas cat-ladies with a mission: control local feral cat populations by capturing, neutering, and releasing these feral furballs

Aquatic Necropsy – Mike assists in performing a necropsy by diving elbow-deep into a recently deceased bottlenose dolphin to determine the cause of the animal's death which will help biologists further understand the species in the wild

Pile Jacketer – Mike travels to Pensacola, FL to work waist-deep in a river to reinforce the crumbling infrastructure of a dilapidated bridge

Spice Maker – Mike returns to his hometown Baltimore to rectify an OLD mistake and learns the recipe for Maryland's most popular crab seasoning.

