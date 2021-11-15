New Season of Dirty Jobs Coming to Discovery Channel

The debut of Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs and its exploration of all the jobs that go overlooked yet are necessary for any semblance of civilized life quickly resulted in the program being one of the network’s biggest successes across multiple demographics. After nearly a decade away, the series made a return earlier this year on the network, seeing host Mike Rowe once again embarking on a mission to shed light on careers that many people take for granted, with Discovery also confirming that an all-new season of the series is set to be premiering on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “The return of Dirty Jobs allows Mike to come back for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before. Mike has completed dozens of construction jobs. However, this season he will tackle the most grueling one of all. In the season premiere, Mike joins the hard workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure. Every day, millions of people drive over bridges and along our vast highway system. But what exactly does it take to build these complex and vital structures?

“Mike apprentices with the rod busters, who work under brutal conditions and sweltering temperatures, as they twist, mold, and fabricate the iron framework to secure our nation’s superstructures. Mike travels outside Tampa, Florida, to meet with rod busters tasked with completing a bridge in just 1 day. Their work is both artistic and critical, but the results of their labor are always covered with concrete – out of sight and out of mind. Mike is ready to correct that. But will he be able to keep up with the high-pressure conditions and timeline? Then, Mike attempts to combat rust by galvanizing infrastructural steel in an 850-degree zinc bath.

“Whether it’s a water tower cleaner, escalator maintainer, combat surgeon, or epoxy installer, each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs. Mike will also lend a hand to those on the frontlines protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions or destructive iguanas.”

“Just when I thought I was out,” Rowe quoted The Godfather while joking in a statement, “they pulled me back in! Actually, I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty. Also, I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

“Mike Rowe and Dirty Jobs have been part of Discovery’s DNA for nearly two decades. I’m especially excited for a whole new generation of viewers to see Mike take on some pretty wild jobs that are messy as they get,” Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, added. “This series is more than just doing a tough job. It’s about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it.”

The new season of Dirty Jobs will be premiering on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

