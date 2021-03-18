Discovery Announces Official Revival of Dirty Jobs With Mike Rowe

✖

Almost a decade after coming to an end on the Discovery Channel, Mike Rowe is reviving his Dirty Jobs series for the network, once again diving deep into some of the most unenviable careers that go unseen yet make everyday life possible for most of the world. Running for nine seasons and earning a number of Emmy nominations, the series was one of Discovery's flagship programs in the 2000s, with Rowe returning to the network a number of times for various opportunities, including last year's Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip, which saw the original filmmakers reuniting to reflect on the highs and lows of the original series. The Dirty Jobs revival is set to return to Discovery later this year.

“Every now and then, the headlines catch up to a TV show and make it relevant in ways that no one imagined," Rowe shared in a statement. "With essential work in the news, it’s impossible not to think of Dirty Jobs, and for the last year, people have asked me every day if the show would make a comeback. Today, I’m happy to say the answer is yes. In other words, just when I thought I was out, they sucked me back in!”

Per press release, "The upcoming season of Dirty Jobs finds Mike getting back to work and getting his hands even dirtier than before – heading deep in the southern bayous to high up in America’s remote Badlands. The dirtier the job, the better as Mike tackles each job with his typical candid, no non-sense take, and wry sense of humor.

"Mike plans to lend a hand to those on the frontlines – protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions and giant iguanas. The series will also follow Mike as he helps protect Rocky Mountain motorists from cliffside tree disasters and joins first responders as they hone their abilities on the most life-like medial emergency dummies in the world.

"Each episode will showcase the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs. The popular franchise, which first aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2013 and rebooted last summer as a limited series (Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip), will show Mike back in action as he showcases the unsung heroes of this country. It’s time to get dirty – again!"

Stay tuned for details on the Dirty Jobs revival before it debuts later this year.

Are you looking forward to the series' return? Let us know in the comments below!