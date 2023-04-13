Discovery Channel Announces Survive The Raft Competition Series

Discovery Channel is inviting fans to see who will Survive The Raft this summer on their airwaves. Warner Bros. Discovery had a lot of projects to announce yesterday, Discovery wasn't going to be left out in the cold. But, these contestants might just have that unfortunate distinction. Over the course of nine episodes, NFL star Nate Boyer will host the show that sees a number of diverse contestants trying to get across the finish line despite temptation to flush it all away. Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés devised a behavioral study in 1973 that argues the fact that people from different backgrounds can work together during a 101-day voyage. Discovery Channel looks to put that to the test with Survive The Raft.

Discovery dropped a synopsis for the show: "Produced near Panama's Pearl Islands, SURVIVE THE RAFT follows nine diverse contestants who set sail on the Acali II for twenty-one days to test whether personal interest will sabotage the team's chance to win a fortune together. The stakes are high: with each successful mission, the team earns money towards a communal cash pot that will be divided equally by those who make it to the end.

(Photo: Discovery Networks)

"Every week, participants are tasked with completing physical and intellectual challenges designed to disrupt and divide the group. At the end of each episode, the crew of the Acali II are given the option to continue as a group, or swap one of their own for a new participant. Will the good for all outweigh the good for one?"

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Excited About The Max Rebrand

"From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice," said JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody."

"The Max service is a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach, and excellence of its offerings," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content. "We are unique because we have the best-in-all-categories across the board by any measure – be they ratings, awards, fandom. We know we can satisfy any craving because we have the brands that people love. At Max, they will find what they want, when they want it."

