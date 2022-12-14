TLC's Scandalous New Reality Series Has the Internet Talking

TLC's latest reality show has the entire web talking about the risqué dating exploits of older women. Yeah, the network debuted a trailer for MILF Manor that focuses on a group of 8 40+ singles looking for love. However, with the reality TV landscape littered with younger people's messy romantic lives, it's a bit rare to get contestants that fall into this category. As the genre grows bigger and bigger every year, there's certainly room for this approach. One of the ladies in the trailer says, "I was married for 14 years. I want to get a chance to do me a little." And honestly, people are probably going to be down for that. TLC already has a burgeoning stable of reality dating shows and MILF Manor should slot right in. Check out the exclusive trailer down below for all the hot times in paradise.

On Twitter, the network said, "Welcome to #MILFManor! Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they're greeted with a shocking twist. The new series premieres January 15th at 10/9c on @TLC."

Another TLC original got rolling recently, and viewers are warming up to it as well. Here's what they're saying about The Culpo Sisters. "These sisters consider themselves each other's built-in best friends and as close-knit as they are, they have their own unique personalities and interests. Olivia, most famously first known for her Miss Universe title, asserts herself as an entrepreneur in all things fashion and business, while Aurora, the oldest sister and mother of two, always says what's on her mind for better or worse and known to be the family boss. And Sophia, the youngest, considers herself to be the most zen as she shies away from confrontation and tries to play peacemaker. From sweet family moments like planning their parents' 35th anniversary party to traveling back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant to relatable sisterly moments like an attempted break in of a padlocked closet door, these sisters are always there for one another through thick and thin."

"There's no shortage of laughter, tears and sibling rivalry with these three especially when it comes to their careers…or a stolen item of clothing. With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first."

Will you be watching MILF Manor? Let us know down in the comments!