BattleBots Gets Discovery Channel Return Date

While fighting to the death is largely a thing of the past, there are still some arenas in which all manner of brutal combat is not only accepted but fully encouraged, which is Discovery Channel's BattleBots. An all-new season of the series is set to premiere next month on the Discovery Channel, bringing with it all of the metallic mayhem that audiences have come to know and love over the years, which will see all-new teams entering the fray to compete alongside a number of fan-favorite teams. The world's premiere robot competition series, BattleBots, returns Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Per press release, "In the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, the most competitive field of combat robots ever assembled have come to wage war with one goal in mind: to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. Featuring 50 teams from across the globe, sparks fly and robots die in the iconic BattleBox arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios as teams vie for the sports top prize: The Giant Nut. Wielding ever more lethal weapons and upgraded hardware, this year's elite bots will face their most grueling test as, for the first time, all teams will complete a predetermined four-fight qualifying season. Also, for the first time, all teams' full fight schedules will be released prior to the start of the World Championship VII qualifying rounds. BattleBots' ever-expanding, rabid fanbase can now look forward to more fights, more strategy, and more destruction as season-long 'live tracking' of results and standings are enabled thru these format changes.

"This year's select field features a host of brilliant new teams with meta-breaking designs eagerly attempting to stand shoulder to shoulder with the returning legends of the sport. Tensions will soar as fan-favorites including Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Hypershock, Minotaur, past champion and current Golden Bolt winner, End Game, and reigning World Champion Tantrum, take on the fiercest teams from Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South America, all slugging it out in a series of battles to the death.

"Will End Game or Tantrum keep their winning streaks alive against the deepest field in BattleBots history or will they end up in pieces? Will Riptide and Glitch extend their epic freshman runs, or will they suffer the dreaded sophomore slump? Sportscaster Chris Rose, and former UFC Fighter Kenny Floria are back to lead the action, giving their famous play-by-play and color analysis, while Faruq Tauheed returns as the Ring Announcer to get everyone in the arena, and at home, into the fighting spirit."

BattleBots returns on the Discovery Channel on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

