Discovery's Serengeti Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most travelers to delays their plans indefinitely, many turned to nature specials in hopes of witnessing the wonders that the world has to offer, with Discovery's natural history series Serengeti transporting audiences to Tanzania to witness the beauty of the animals that live in the region. The second season of the series, Serengeti II, will be returning next month and will revisit some of the creatures that viewers met last year, with the upcoming episodes also seeing the return of Lupita Nyong'o as narrator. Serengeti II will premiere on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 18th, with all six episodes premiering on discovery+ on that same day.

Per press release, "This summer, Discovery journeys back to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania revisiting some of our favorite faces and meeting new ones along the way in Serengeti II. The ground-breaking series highlights the majestic animals who call the Serengeti their home and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy-winner Simon Fuller (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (Penguin: Spy in The Huddle), the continuation of the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award-winning and Emmy nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons, and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

"It is the following year, and many of our loveable familiar faces are back -- Kali, Sefu, Nalla, Tembo, Bakari, and Shani -- are living their lives in their beautiful world. And as the world turns, so does the circle of life as we are introduced to Aiysha, daughter of Season 1’s KiKay and her cubs along with Shani’s stallion Punda, the leader and protector of the family and father to all of the babies.

"Fuller and Downer continue their collaboration on the second season of Serengeti and have welcomed the entire team back including composer Will Gregory and serene storyteller Lupita Nyong'o. Their work captures the experience of Africa’s unimaginable beauty with its equally unforgiving brutality, highlighting daily challenges of life on the Serengeti."

Check out the premiere of Serengeti II on the Discovery Channel and discovery+ on July 18th.

