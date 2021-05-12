New Discovery Series Hunting Atlantis Aims to Uncover the Mythical Lost City

✖

Throughout history, one of the biggest mysteries remains the lost city of Atlantis, a mythical island that is said to have been far more advanced than most societies, which sunk into the ocean to disappear forever. Despite how little tangible evidence might support Atlantis' existence, the new Discovery series Hunting Atlantis aims to set the record straight once and for all, enlisting experts on the subject and utilizing sophisticated technology to find out once and for all if the city ever really existed. The series premiere of Hunting Atlantis will air on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, June 2nd at 9 p.m. ET.

The Lost City of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years and is known as one of the most extraordinary mysteries of the world. With a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time – the rediscovery of Atlantis. The all-new series, Hunting Atlantis, from Revelations Entertainment, premieres Wednesday, June 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Unearthing sunken cities, archaic artifacts, and geological catastrophes, Stel and Jess travel around the world exploring ancient sites in search of the legendary lost city. Expert Stel Pavlou, is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Volcanologist and extreme explorer, Jess Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards and her work has taken her to six continents, where she has organized and led over 25 scientific research expeditions. Together, they follow clues and uncover evidence pointing to the fall of the legendary lost city.

Throughout the season, Stel and Jess’ expedition leads them to incredible destinations including the Black Sea where they investigate a 7000-year-old skeleton buried in gold treasure, a mysterious Greek island where an advanced ancient civilization built a massive marble pyramid, and unexplored archeological sites along the Adriatic coast of Croatia where underwater relics from an ancient bridge system lead them to an age-old legend of a lost city and into a massive sinkhole that could swallow a city whole.

Tune in to the series premiere of Hunting Atlantis on Wednesday, June 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

Will you be checking out the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!