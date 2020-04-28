Terry Pratchett's Discworld TV Series In the Works

✖

Terry Pratchett's Discworld will come to life as prestige television shows thanks to a new partnership between Narrativia — the studio Pratchett founded in 2012 — Endeavor Content, and Motive Pictures. Discworld has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. The press release put out by Narrativia says the "prestige adaptations" will "remain absolutely faithful to Sir Terry Pratchett’s original, unique genius. The spirit of this new alliance has been forged from a shared love of the source material, and a commitment to create an epic series, which will kick off with some of the most iconic titles in Sir Terry’s fiercely incisive and satirical universe."

Rhianna Pratchett, co-director of Narrativia, says, “Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realized on screen in a form that my father would be proud of. It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

“The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so; every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair and we are committed to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves," says Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia. "With this partnership, we are delighted to say that Discworld has finally found its home.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures adds, “Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to make high-quality British shows with global scale and impact and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership.”

Lorenzo De Maio, head of TV advisory for Endeavor Content says, “We are honored to bring Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld to the screen, in partnership with best-in-class producers Narrativia and Motive Pictures. Discworld is a masterpiece of storytelling, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to audiences worldwide.”

One of Pratchett's Discworld novels is being adapted into The Watch for the BBC, though it predates Endeavor and Motive Pictures' involvement with the franchise. Fans have noted that the series seems to have taken some liberties with Pratchett's novel. The series was filming its eight-part season in South Africa. It is expected to debut in 2020.

