Terry Pratchett Fans Divided Over Look Of New Discworld TV Series

Yesterday BBC America debuted the first official photos from The Watch, their new TV series based on the late Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels. Fans were treated to the first look at some of their favorite characters from Pratchett’s works, including Adam Hugill as Constable Carrot, Jo Eaton-Kent as Constable Cheery, and Lara Rossi as Lady Sybil Ramkin, but frankly not all the reactions have been kind. Replies to the tweet have run the gamut of possible feedback ranging from praise and intrigue to mockery and betrayal. We’ve collected some of the best reactions from all corners below!

To make things even worse, the official Twitter account for the late Terry Pratchett shared a 2004 article written by author Ursula K. Le Guin, outlining her disappointment with the Sci Fi Channel adaptation of her Earthsea books. Le Guin was not kind in lambasting the adaptation in this piece, written 14 years before her death in 2018, and Pratchett’s official account (plus his daughter Rhi Pratchett) sharing this take down couldn’t be more clear in the message being sent about The Watch.

The official description of the series from BBC America reads:

“Set in a fictional city where crime has been legalized, The Watch is a genre-busting series that follows a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. Uniquely anarchic and thrillingly entertaining, the character-driven drama follows several of Terry Pratchett’s best-loved creations from his ‘Discworld’ novels on a riotous and emotional odyssey. “

The Watch will debut later this year on BBC America.

Some fans showed interest

Its gorgeous!!! Wow! T_T — Kokay M. 🇵🇭 🐝 (@im_kokay) January 17, 2020

Perhaps what we would call excitement!

How soon can we be enjoying this? — Jennifer Bjørnsen (@BellonaNj) January 17, 2020

Some are quite even eager to see the full series!

Wow, looks better than it sounded before — NiiBeth (Oh, they hate that ship!) (@Kortesku) January 17, 2020

While others remained cautious

Genre busting? Inspired by? Please don’t suck please don’t suck — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) January 17, 2020

Some however are not interested.

So “inspired by” means you’re trying to get Sir Terry’s fans to tune in even though this has NOTHING to do with the already genre-busting, hilarious, snarky, diverse Discworld? Awful idea. Terrible execution. — SG Marzipan (@sg1marzipan77) January 17, 2020

like not at all

No. No thank you. — Shterred Wolf (@shterred) January 17, 2020

bordering on a boycott levels of no interest

Thanks for the preview, was a little worried. Now I know for sure this is #notmywatch

Look forward to telling all I know to avoid — TribeGadgets (@TribeGadgets) January 17, 2020

“bone fide horrendous”

By “inspired by” I assume you mean “shamelessly piggybacking on the brand of”. Did anyone involved ever read *any* of the books?



Looks bone fide horrendous. — Inaccurate Conception (@InaccurateConc1) January 17, 2020

As we said, some think it looks interesting!

This looks gorgeous, whoa… — take Bikini Bottom and push it into my– (@andispyral) January 17, 2020

And current readers aren’t planning to watch it.