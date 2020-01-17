TV Shows

Terry Pratchett Fans Divided Over Look Of New Discworld TV Series

Yesterday BBC America debuted the first official photos from The Watch, their new TV series based […]

Yesterday BBC America debuted the first official photos from The Watch, their new TV series based on the late Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels. Fans were treated to the first look at some of their favorite characters from Pratchett’s works, including Adam Hugill as Constable Carrot, Jo Eaton-Kent as Constable Cheery, and Lara Rossi as Lady Sybil Ramkin, but frankly not all the reactions have been kind. Replies to the tweet have run the gamut of possible feedback ranging from praise and intrigue to mockery and betrayal. We’ve collected some of the best reactions from all corners below!

To make things even worse, the official Twitter account for the late Terry Pratchett shared a 2004 article written by author Ursula K. Le Guin, outlining her disappointment with the Sci Fi Channel adaptation of her Earthsea books. Le Guin was not kind in lambasting the adaptation in this piece, written 14 years before her death in 2018, and Pratchett’s official account (plus his daughter Rhi Pratchett) sharing this take down couldn’t be more clear in the message being sent about The Watch.

The official description of the series from BBC America reads:

“Set in a fictional city where crime has been legalized, The Watch is a genre-busting series that follows a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. Uniquely anarchic and thrillingly entertaining, the character-driven drama follows several of Terry Pratchett’s best-loved creations from his ‘Discworld’ novels on a riotous and emotional odyssey. “

The Watch will debut later this year on BBC America.

