Netflix Unveils Disenchantment Season 2 Teaser

In just a few short weeks, Matt Groening‘s Disenchantment is returning to Netflix with brand new episodes. Disenchantment Part 2 is set to arrive on Friday, September 20th, but you don’t have to wait until then to get your first look at the next chapter of the animated story. On Thursday morning, Netflix unveiled the first look at the new installment of Disenchantment in the form of a short teaser trailer.

The teaser picks up not long after the end of the first season, as Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) mourns the loss of Elfo (Nat Faxon). However, when she gets a call from what seems to be her late elf friend from a burning fire nearby, everything changes.

“If you’re like me you probably haven’t stopped thinking about Elfo since season one ended,” reads the tweet with the teaser from the NX on Netflix account. Good thing [Disenchantment] Part 2 arrives in September 20th!”

There was a lot of hype surrounding Disenchantment when it first launched on Netflix last year, considering it was Groening’s first new TV series in two decades. The creator is best known for projects like The Simpsons and Futurama.

Netflix is clearly confident in Disenchantment‘s ability to perform for an extended period of time, as the show has already been renewed for a substantial amount of episodes. Netflix originally ordered 20 episodes of Disenchantment, spreading the first season into two separate 10-episode parts. In October, the streaming service ordered an additional 20 episodes, extending the series through a second season.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” Groening said in a statement when Disenchantment was renewed.

Disenchantment stars Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

