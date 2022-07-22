Disney in Talks to Stream New Doctor Who Series

Disney+ is in discussions to stream Doctor Who. Bloomberg reports that the company is in talks with the British Broadcasting Corporation to acquire the rights to a new Doctor Who series. The outlet is quick to point out that this is all still very preliminary. Nothing is definite, but this would be a big shakeup for the brand. BBC would still air the program as well, but globally Disney+ would handle streaming. As the streaming landscape becomes even more crowded, special programming is a necessity to keep bringing audiences in. Just like with live TV before it, there has to be a reason to tune-in. Doctor Who is a worldwide brand that brings in millions of viewers each season. Getting it on Disney+ would bring a lot of those fans into the fold. However, the BBC isn't going to give up it's most popular global program without a substantial agreement.

This all comes after Doctor Who announced that Ncuti Gatawa would be the next Doctor. Russell T. Davies is excited about the prospect and Jodie Whittaker is thrilled for her successor. The actor spoke about the honor when the news came out.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa wrote in a press release. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies continued, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Would you be shocked by Doctor Who moving to Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!