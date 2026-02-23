Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in March 2026

It’s that time again. We’ve arrived at the end of the month and with February in the rearview, streamers are starting to update subscribers about what is coming to their platforms for the month ahead. Hulu recently revealed what is coming starting in March, as did Peacock, and now it’s Disney+’s turn. The streamer released their March additions list and it’s going to be a good month for subscribers — especially Marvel fans.

The biggest addition to the platform is the eagerly anticipated second season of Daredevil: Born Again. It arrives on Tuesday, March 24th. That isn’t the only fun addition, however. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is coming in March as well — complete with a specially curated Hannah Montana stream for the anniversary as well. You can check out all of the additions in our complete listing below.

Sunday, March 1

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – Premiere

Vet Detective – Premiere Veterinarian Dr. Lauren Adelman is the last chance for beloved pets facing mysterious, life-threatening illnesses when every other vet is stumped. Follow Dr. Lauren as she cracks the most baffling medical mysteries in veterinary medicine.

Monday, March 2

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – New Episodes Chan lives every day like it is summer vacation. Haran is trapped in a lonely winter. When their forgotten past reunites them, Chan is determined to gift her another spring. Through laughter and tears, they face winter together and reach their spring in this heartwarming romance.

Tuesday, March 3

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – New Episode “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation is music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. “American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

BeddyByes – Premiere Join best friends MeMo and BaBa as they travel across the remarkable Planet BeddyByes, meeting new and familiar faces on their mindful and soothing journey to bedtime.

Wednesday, March 4

Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) – Season Finale Is our fate predetermined? And can anyone truly read it? A groundbreaking competition dares to find out. Korea’s top 49 top Fate Readers—masters of shamanism, saju, tarot, and face reading—put their pride on the line. Only those who can genuinely read fate will survive. Who will be the winner?

Saturday, March 7

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode Glimpse the drama happening in the school hallways of Shadyside & Sunnyside and discover the secret adventures that unfold.

Sunday, March 8

Ghost Elephants – Premiere For over a decade, Dr. Steve Boyes, conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, has been in search of a mysterious, elusive herd of Ghost Elephants in the highlands of Angola, deep within its forests. From acclaimed director Werner Herzog (“Grizzly Man”), GHOST ELEPHANTS follows Boyes on an epic journey as he sets out with some of the best master trackers in the world, in pursuit of an animal long believed to be a myth.

Monday, March 9

Tuesday, March 10

Saturday, March 14

Monday, March 16

Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 18

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings – Premiere If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create? Welcome to Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film.

Maddie & The Test When 10-year-old Maddie sits down for a test at school, she calls upon her inner strength to confront her deepest fears and overcome her anxiety.

Life Drawings Told through a series of self-portraits, an artist’s passion and perseverance prepare him for the discovery of a greater joy in life.

Saturday, March 21

Monday, March 23

Tuesday, March 24

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (Disney+ Original) – Premiere The special will celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation — exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut. It will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet. There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight…

Magicampers – Premiere Join young explorers Darly and Loomis at a day camp for magical creatures on a fantastical island. From the top of the Melody Mountain to the depths of the Never Ending Cave, their challenging quests send them on incredible adventures every day. Their stories will become new legends and they will discover that the greatest prize is having fun and working together with all your friends.

Friday, March 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) – New Episodes

Versa: Short Film – Premiere A young couple experience a gamut of emotions from grief and loss to ultimate joy as they embark on an ethereal “cosmic dance of life” in this personal animated short from director Malcon Pierce.

Saturday, March 28

Monday, March 30

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation is music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. “American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

Super Animals (Season 3) – New EpisodesChibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) – New Episodes “Super Animals” is a unique series showcasing the spectacular “superpowers” of animals. Profiling creatures of all stripes from around the world, it’s a celebration of the endless, diverse array of wildlife on Earth. Comic book-inspired visuals give each animal the spotlight they deserve, revealing lesser-known facts and abilities along the way.

Tuesday, March 31

If It’s Tuesday… It’s Murder (Hulu Original) – Premiere “If it’s Tuesday, It’s Murder” tells the story of a diverse group of Spanish tourists on a planned trip, a once-grand hotel crumbling into ruins, and a handful of dark secrets converge during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. When one of the travelers is found dead the day after their arrival, four of the others set out to investigate who the killer might be—and whether it could even be someone within their own group. This team of devoted true-crime and mystery-novel fans will have to face the police, a roster of suspects, the threat of being expelled from the trip, and their own hidden truths as the days slip away before they have to leave Lisbon.



