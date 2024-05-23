Disney Junior Reveals First Look at SuperKitties' Better Burglar Original Song (Exclusive)

The lovable SuperKitties are back with a new episode on Disney Junior, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new episode is titled Cat's Pajamas/Country Kitty and will air this Friday on Disney Junior at 9:30 AM EST and then later that day on Disney Channel at 2 PM EST. As you can see in the clip below, fans will meet Cousin Sassy (played by The Princess and the Frog star Anika Noni Rose), who is the cousin of Cat Burglar (played by American Idol star Justin Guarini). They can't help but compete for title of best thief, and sing an original song called The Better Burglar, which was written by series songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin. You can check out the clip below.

In the clip, Ginny, Sparks, Buddy, and Betsy are chasing down Cat Burglar as he attempts to escape with the Kittydale banner. Cousin Sassy isn't going to just let him take all the glory though, and the two thieves keep stealing the banner from each other as the Superkitties pursue them. At least the cousins can have some fun with the competition, as they seem to be good sports about the whole thing as the clip ends.

The Better Burglar is featured on the Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties Su-purr Charged Soundtrack, which is out in stores now. The new episode debuts this Friday, and you can find the official description for the episode below.

Cat's Pajamas/Country Kitty – In the first story of the episode, Cat Burglar and a mystery thief compete to steal the Kittydale banner. Then, Bitsy shares her cure for homesickness with Cousin Sassy. Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose ("The Princess and the Frog") guest stars as Cousin Sassy in this episode of Disney Junior's hit series "SuperKitties" premiering FRIDAY, MAY 24 on Disney Junior (9:30-10:00 a.m. EDT) and Disney Channel (2:00-2:30 p.m. EDT).

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens – Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy – who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and 'pawesome' place. With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains' plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way. Season two of the hit series features a Su-Purr Charged storyline where Bitsy, Ginny, Buddy and Sparks receive brand new superpowers and gadgets and introduces some new characters for the superhero team to interact with, including new robot pig sidekick Wiggles.

The series also features a talented line-up of recurring celebrity guest stars voicing the villains in the series including American Idol's Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws. Season two adds Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose as Cousin Sassy, a country cousin foil to city-dwelling Cat Burglar, and Emmy Award winner Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola, a brassy cockatoo who is one of the other main villain Zsa-Zsa's aunt.

