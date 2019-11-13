Disney+ Users Frustrated Malcolm in the Middle Is Missing

Disney+ launched on Tuesday and while there were a few hiccups along the way, such as some login problems, a few technical issues, and what for some fans was felt like a frustrating staggered roll out as the service began hitting different devices and regions just after midnight, the plethora of entertainment options on the streaming service seemed to more than make up for. Fans quickly sent Gargoyles trending while The Mandalorian captured the attention of others. However, while most fans quickly found the things they were looking for, fans of Malcolm in the Middle had their excitement turn to even further frustration when they realized that the series wasn’t there — at all.

WAIT A MIN @disneyplus WHERE IS MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WtLyTUal93 — Phephe (@Phephelive) November 12, 2019

On Twitter, fans started talking about how when they went to look for Malcolm in the Middle in Disney+‘s search feature, they didn’t find anything. They didn’t even find a placeholder for the series — something many titles that haven’t yet made it to the service have. This was particularly problematic for fans since Malcolm in the Middle was one of the series that Disney specifically listed as being available on Disney+, though it’s possible that the show might not pop up until a bit later in the first year.

From The Sound of Music to Malcolm In The Middle, #DisneyPlus is bringing stories of all kinds to one place. — Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019

Malcolm in the Middle was a sitcom that aired on Fox for seven seasons between January 2000 and May 2006. The series starred Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm and followed the story of a dysfunctional working-class family. Bryan Cranston also starred. The show was extremely popular for Fox and continues to have a strong fanbase, over thirteen years after the series’ finale. That fan following, despite the possibility of the series showing up on Disney+ in the future, took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the show’s absence. You can check out for yourself just how unhappy fans have been below and be sure to let us know what series or program you are upset didn’t make it to Disney+ at launch in the comments below.

