Love, Victor Season 3 Trailer Released by Disney+ and Hulu

✖





Love, Victor just revealed a brand-new trailer for Season 3. The series will continue on Disney+ and Hulu June 15. Fans have really loved seeing Victor's journey with his friends, and things are changing fast for all of them. High school is drawing to a close and there are some big decisions in store for these teens. Michael Cimino is charming as always and the heartstrings are already being tugged with the little bit of footage in this trailer. Disney also released a poster for Season 3 of Love, Victor alongside the new clip. There's a whole lot of the main character's orbit in this image. All eyes are literally and figuratively on Victor. There really is "one last chance to feel the love" as the tagline reads near the top. Check out the trailer and poster for yourself right here.

"When we think about creating stories that reflect the world we live in, which means being inclusive, empowering and authentic, Love, Victor represents one of our greatest achievements," Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told Variety. "Distributing the show on both platforms will allow us the opportunity to bring Victor's stories as well as his family and friends' journeys that have been so beautifully told by our executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and our showrunner Brian Tanen to as wide of an audience as possible."

"We are proud of Love, Victor and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month," Hulu president Joe Earley also wrote in a statement. "In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and black-ish."

Here's how Disney+ and Hulu are describing Love, Victor Season 3: "One last chance to feel the love. This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures. Season 3 of Love, Victor, starring Michael Cimino, premiering June 15th on Hulu and Disney+."

We’re heading to Creekwood on June 15! 🎡



Season 3 of #LoveVictor will premiere on #Hulu, and all three seasons are coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/t0m578zVJR — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2022

Do you "love" the new trailer for Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!