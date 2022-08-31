Disney+ Releases The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer from Disney+ previews the action that's going to take place on the ice in Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The new season of the Disney+ original series debuts September 28th and finds Lauren Graham's young hockey team on a road trip to attend a summer hockey institute run by Josh Duhamel. Of course, an atmosphere this intense can bring out the best and worst in its participants, with the Mighty Ducks struggling to keep up. The first Mighty Ducks season was one of the first original shows created exclusively for Disney+, based on the hit movie franchise of the same name.

The Mighty Ducks trailer begins with Duhamel's Colin Cole, a former NHL player, giving a speech to a group of kids outside the EPIC hockey institute. "Welcome to EPIC," Duhamel says. "All of you were invited here because you are the best of the best. What I want to know is, can you be better?" Right as Cole energizes the crowd, an old beat-up RV driven by Graham's Alex Morrow rolls onto the lot with the Mighty Ducks inside.

(Photo: Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks quickly realize they are outclassed by the highly-focused kids competing in the summer camp, though their coach Alex won't let them give up. Performance bands given to the team are supposed to track their agility, muscle mass, and eye coordination, which the Mighty Ducks fail at spectacularly. But as the logline for Season 2 reads, "It may be the off season, but IT'S ON."

While Emilio Estevez returned to reprise his role as Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1, he exited the series after its conclusion. In January, Disney revealed that Transformers star Josh Duhamel would be taking over as the show's lead opposite Gilmore Girls alum, Lauren Graham. There was friction between Estevez and Disney, which in part led to his exit from the show. Initial reports suggested that Estevez wouldn't provide proof to Disney that he would comply with COVID vaccine mandates on set. However, Estevez attributed his exit to contract disputes and creative differences with Disney and the series, going as far as to see he wasn't against the vaccine, but he was "anti-bully."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuts September 28th on Disney+.