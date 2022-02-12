Disney+’s National Treasure Series Begins Production With First Photo

The treasure hunt begins as production gets underway on National Treasure. Lisette Alexis, who leads the younger generation spinoff, shared the first image from the set of the Disney+ Original series from franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Alexis plays amateur puzzle solver Jess, previously reported to be “a DREAMer in search of answers about her family” who embarks on an adventure to “uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.” See Alexis’ photo announcing the start of production below.

Described as a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles, Jess “will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure,” according to a character description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ459fHJebh/

From Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Disney’s ABC Signature, National Treasure also stars the recently-cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as “stylish businesswoman and adventurer” Billie, “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

Like Ian Howe (National Treasure‘s Sean Bean) and Mitch Wilkinson (National Treasure: Book of Secrets‘ Ed Harris), Zeta-Jones’ Billie is “used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.”

Cast as Jess’ friend group of amateur treasure hunters are Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam, with Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) playing friendly FBI Agent Ross. Jon Turteltaub, who directed the original 2004 and 2007 films, is on board as executive producer with Bruckheimer and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley.

The National Treasure streaming series “is a much younger cast,” Bruckheimer told Collider in 2020. “It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.” Original series stars Cage, Justin Bartha, and Diane Kruger are expected to reprise their roles in a National Treasure 3, which previously tapped Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner to pen the script.

Disney has not cracked the code to reveal when TV’s National Treasure is streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.