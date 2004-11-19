Disney+ Greenlights National Treasure TV Series With Latina Lead

✖

At long last, the National Treasure franchise is making a comeback. Fans have been begging for more National Treasure for the last decade or so, with some going so far as to ask Disney chairman Bob Iger about the status of National Treasure 3 at shareholder meetings. There have been rumblings and talks of more movies and TV spinoffs set in the world of National Treasure, and the time has finally come for those conversations to be made official. A National Treasure TV series is coming to Disney+.

According to Deadline, Disney+ has given a 10-episode series order to a National Treasure TV series that will be exclusive to the streamer. The series will act as a reimagining of the franchise with a twenty-year-old Latina character named Jess Morales at the center of the story. Jess and her friends will set off on an adventure to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure, following in the footsteps of Nic Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates.

Original National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on the new series, along with original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) will be directing the new series.

This TV series will bring the National Treasure franchise to a new generation, but it isn't the only project in the works from the property. There is still a third National Treasure movie in the works. Writer Chris Bremner was brought on to pen the script early last year.

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer explained to Collider during an interview in 2020. "Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

Are you excited for the return of the National Treasure franchise? What do you think about the new direction? Let us know in the comments!