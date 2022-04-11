Disney+’s Percy Jackson Casts The Adam Project Star In Lead Role

Walker Scobell, who recently broke out as the star of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, will play Percy Jackson in the anticipated Disney+ series based on the series of kid-friendly fantasy novels by Rick Riordan. Per the official character description, released by Variety who debuted the casting news, Percy is “a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.”

Earlier this month, Riordan published a new blog post on his website, talking about location scouting and designs for different things on the show. In the post, Riordan gave an update on the progress of the scripts, revealing that there will be eight total episodes in the debut season.

“Script work is also coming along nicely,” Riordan wrote. “We have scripts for the first four episodes pretty much done, and are hard at work on the remaining four of season one.”

This is not the first time the property has come to live-action; there were a pair of movies released in 2010 and 2013. But the TV format, combined with Riordan’s hands-on involvement developing the TV series, seems likely to yield something that is a lot closer to the source material.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” Riordan revealed last year. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.