Percy Jackson Creator Reveals Episode Count for New TV Series

Fans of the Percy Jackson book series have been asking for a new show or movie quite a while now. Finally, years after the two feature adaptations were met with mixed responses, the Percy Jackson franchise is making the move to television. Franchise author and creator Rick Riordan is working with Disney+ to develop Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an ongoing series that can follow multiple different book stories. As this summer’s production start gets closer, we’re getting a little information about the series itself, including how many episodes will be arriving with the first season.

Over the weekend, Riordan published a new blog post on his website, talking about location scouting and designs for different things on the show. Pre-production is clearly in full-swing. In the post, Riordan gave an update on the progress of the scripts, revealing that there will be eight total episodes in the debut season.

“Script work is also coming along nicely,” Riordan wrote. “We have scripts for the first four episodes pretty much done, and are hard at work on the remaining four of season one.”

Some fans were disappointed in the outcome of the two Percy Jackson movies, but Riordan has continued to assure fans that this series isn’t going down the same path. According to the writer, it will be worth the wait.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” Riordan revealed last year. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”

