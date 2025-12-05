Disney Star Hints at Beloved Franchise Return With a Movie

Disney has long been a premier spot for animation on the silver screen, but the studio has also created amazing animated series that have garnered major acclaim from fans. To date, series like Gravity Falls, The Owl House, Amphibia, and many more have arrived via the Disney Channel. While many of these animated series brought their stories to a close, one particular show might be looking to make a comeback if one actor has his way. Hinting at the potential for a movie revival, the fight against the forces of evil might not be totally finished when it comes to Disney.

Star Vs. The Forces of Evil brought its story to an end in 2019, following close to one hundred and fifty episodes over the course of four seasons. While running for four seasons is no easy feat for any series, animated or otherwise, animation fans are still crossing their fingers that Star will make a comeback. In a recent interview, voice actor Adam McArthur discussed the possibility of the animated project being adapted into a movie, potentially bringing his character, Marco Diaz, back into the spotlight. McArthur shared hope that the franchise would return by stating, “We’re in an era where everything comes back. We did 4 seasons, so let’s do a movie. Keep watching on Disney+. I think there’s hope.”

A Revival is Brewing

disney

Earlier this year, Star Vs. The Forces of Evil creator Daron Nefcy talked about the return of her beloved characters as she continues crossing her fingers that they’ll make a comeback, “I would love to do it again. By the way, I do always tell Disney that I would do more Star and I would encourage all of you…” Nefcy began. “It works, it works to bother them. Because literally they have been a little bit like, ‘The show is still getting attention,’ and I’m like ‘Yeah guys, let’s do more.’”

Ironically enough, we spoke with voice actor Adam McArthur about returning to the series, with Marco’s voice stating, “I hear all the time from fans how much the show means to them and how special it was, and I do truly believe that it was a unicorn show for Disney…Gravity Falls was also one of these shows, but it came right on the heels of Gravity Falls, and so a lot of those fans came to Star. It was just a really special time in the type of shows that Disney was making. And from it we saw shows like Amphibia and The Owl House go on to tell these serialized, episodic shows that are not very common in for ‘kids animation.’ I hope at some point we get to do some more of it. I’d love to see what Star and Marco are up to. I have my theories about magic and if it’s really gone, who the real villain is, and what what we could see.”

