Star vs. the Forces of Evil Creator Breaks Silence on Revival: “Let’s Do More”

Star vs. the Forces of Evil might have come to an end with Disney seven years ago, but the creator is totally down to return for more of the series with a potential revival. It’s been a good time to be an animation fan as while many franchises are returning for new entries, there are still just as many that fans are hoping to see come back with new episodes as well. Disney Television Animation has its fair share of massive franchises that fans have been asking to see make their return, and the biggest on the list has to be Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil came to an end after four seasons, but it also felt like that ending could have been the start to a whole new era of the story in the future. It’s something fans have been hoping to revisit in the years since, and series creator Daron Nefcy revealed during a panel at MomoCon (as spotted by @DTVANews on X) that she, “would love to do it again.” Even going as far to mention that Disney is realizing how much attention the series is still getting after all these years.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil Creator Talks Potential Revival

“By the way, I do always tell Disney that I would do more Star and I would encourage all of you…” Nefcy began. “It works, it works to bother them. Because literally they have been a little bit like, ‘The show is still getting attention’ and I’m like ‘Yeah guys, let’s do more.’” With the series celebrating its 10th anniversary of its original premiere, it would be a good time to bring the project back for more. It’s something Star vs. the Forces of Evil‘s Adam McArthur (who voiced Marco Diaz in the series) opened up to ComicBook earlier this year about a continuation as well.

“I would 100% come back to voice Marco,” Marco Diaz voice actor Adam McArthur told ComicBook about potentially returning for a revival. “This year is our ten year anniversary of its premiere, and it’s the six year anniversary of it finishing. You know the way it ended left so much else to be done and I think the show has legs. If Disney wanted to do a movie or a miniseries or something like that, the fandom would go crazy. So, yeah…I’m a man of the people. I want to do it. I know that people would love it.”

Could Star vs. the Forces of Evil Return?

As for what he’d want to see from Marco in a Star vs. the Forces of Evil revival, McArthur had some ideas about how this could happen too, “We’re in a whole new location. Earth and Mewni have collided. Star and Marco are together. I think it would be really interesting to see what would happen if magic wasn’t actually destroyed, but maybe it was just dispersed. And maybe Toffee is actually back and kind of helped orchestrate all this…We could do that with maybe a little time skip, so they’re a little bit older.”

Much like how Phineas and Ferb is returning to Disney with new episodes this Summer, it’s clear there’s an interest to continue Star vs. the Forces of Evil with a new revival series of its own. It likely wouldn’t be exactly the same either, and would probably change a lot to emphasize that it would be a whole new era of the story.

