Gravity Falls Faces Controversy as Social Media Campaign Labels it “Demonic”, Creator Responds

Gravity Falls ended in 2016, but even almost a decade following the conclusion of the Mystery Shack, Disney fans are still revisiting the series that has become a cult classic. Unfortunately, there are some passerbys that don’t quite understand the storytelling for the world of Dipper, Mable, Grunkle Stan, and company. Taking to social media, one fan shared a piece of Gravity Falls merchandise they have deemed “demonic,” with even the creator of the franchise taking notice. The Book of Bill book might give fans more insight into the show’s big bad, but it was also misinterpreted to cause the franchise some big headaches.

One social media user came across the Gravity Falls book while strolling through Walmart, believing that the retailer is promoting “satanic material” by housing the books inside its walls. While Bill Cipher is certainly an evil character and elicited some terrifying imagery throughout the Disney animated series, he wasn’t quite on the same level as the ruler of the underworld. Hilariously, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch noted the controversy and replied to the idea that The Book of Bill was filled with demonic imagery, “This is crazy! I encourage everyone to buy a copy so they can burn it. Better make it ten copies just to be safe!!!” You can check out the wild social media campaign below, with even X’s Community Notes striking down the idea that the Gravity Falls book was demonic.

Damn this is crazy??? I encourage everyone to buy a copy so they can burn it. Better make it ten copies just to be safe!!! — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 26, 2025

What is The Book of Bill?

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the Book of Bill, and are a big fan of Gravity Falls, the release goes a long way into further examining the origin story of Bill Cipher. Cipher is, for those who don’t know, an inter-dimensional villain who looks like a triangle with arms and legs, harboring some wild power to affect reality itself. Having a heavy backstory with the Pine family, Bill’s book is just as filled with riddles and clues as the series from which it was born. Here’s a summary of the Book of Bill:

“For all of you still living in the world of Gravity Falls, Alex Hirsch has brought back his most nefarious of villains — Bill. The Book of Bill is Bill’s chance to tell his story, from his evil origin to an interactive array of puzzles and ciphers, all brought to you by the mastermind himself. This is Gravity Falls as you’ve never seen before. Inside, Bill sheds light on his bizarre origins, his sinister effects on human history, the Pines family’s most embarrassing secrets, and the key to overthrowing the world (laid out in a handy step-by-step guide). This chaotic and beautifully illustrated tome contains baffling riddles, uncrackable ciphers, lost Journal 3 pages, ways to cheat death, the meaning of life, and a whole chapter on Silly Straws. But most importantly, The Book of Bill is deeply, deeply cursed.”

The World of Gravity Falls Might Return

While nothing has been set in stone when it comes to a potential Gravity Falls sequel, discussions have taken place concerning the return of the Mystery Shack. Last year, Disney’s Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, Meredith Roberts, confirmed that there had been conversations with the studio and series creator Alex Hirsch. Specifically, Roberts stated, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Luckily, the sky could be the limit in terms of where Dipper and Mabel could go next, as while the summer ended in the previous series finale, Gravity Falls could return for a new summer in the future. Following the major fight against Bill and the subsequent saving of the universe, the twin siblings returned home, Soos was given the keys to the Mystery Shack, and Grunkle Stan and his long-lost brother finally took their sailing trip across the world. It would ultimately be interesting to see if a potential sequel takes place the year following the series finale or if Hirsch might decide to focus on a story that has aged the same number of years since the animated show ended.

