Six Years After This Animated Finale, I Still Want to See a Revival (With a Twist)

All good things must come to an end, but sometimes it feels like a show ended before its time. Star vs. the Forces of Evil is a Disney animated series that ran for four seasons and was lucky enough to choose its ending. In other words, this show wasn’t canceled, yet fans want more. Star vs. the Forces of Evil ended in 2019, but fans still have so many questions about this world and what happens next. This might explain why a few books and graphic novels were thrown into the mix—people can’t get enough. We would love to see the story come back to the forefront, ideally with an aged-up twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star vs. the Forces of Evil follows the titular character, Star Butterfly, as she travels through dimensions, makes friends, and battles an ever-growing list of enemies. Starring Eden Sher (Star) and Adam McArthur (Marco Diaz), the show had a delightfully bright air to it before throwing viewers into the deep end, as the real stakes came out of left field. Her enemies had the potential to end the world, forcing Star to learn about magic and fantasy politics at breakneck speeds. It was the sort of adventure that drew people in and never let go.

A Fresh & Chaotic Take on the Magical Girl Theme

Over the years, we’ve seen hundreds of Magical Girl stories, and okay, that genre is still pretty awesome, but it was fun seeing a fresher take on the concept. Star vs. the Forces of Evil applied a more Western cartoon style of humor to the tale, which certainly made the whole thing feel more chaotic, but in an intentional way. Likewise, the story allowed Star to feel big emotions about everyday (for her) events, merging teenage drama with that classic slice-of-life feel.

Star Butterfly may have access to magic, but the show did an excellent job of highlighting how much she had to learn. Her story starts with Star needing to travel to Earth as a means of learning and gaining more control over her magic. In her own way, Star brought magic to Earth, as her love of Narwhal blasts became almost commonplace for her fellow students.

Enter Marco Diaz, Star’s human best friend. He’s a grounding feature of the entire series. Marco is more than the best friend (or potential love interest), as he is a rebellious princess, dimension-hopping warrior, and royal squire of Mewni. Together, Star and Marco grow up remarkably fast by the time the series concludes.

Fans Need More of Star vs. the Forces of Evil

The conclusion to Star vs. the Forces of Evil was dramatic and world-changing—literally. Their actions took magic out of the hands of Mewmans (Star’s people), but in doing so, they also merged Mewni with Earth. That sounds pretty wild, right? Yet that is where the series ends, with the two best friends (who become something more) finding each other on this new and strange combination of planets. It goes without saying that there’s still an immense amount of storytelling potential here. Frankly, fans want to know what happens next. How did the Mewmans and Humans integrate? What about the monsters? And most importantly: did Marco and Star make it work? In the grand scheme of things, that may sound like the smallest concern, but viewers are invested in their story.

If the series were to return (please, make it so), we would love to see Star vs. the Forces of Evil acknowledge the growth its characters went through. To put it another way, we want to see the same cast, but slightly older. Not only has the cast gone through a lot of growth and changes, but the core audience has had time to grow up, too. While this does mean that we’ll miss out on some of the transitory time, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Better yet, this formula has been previously tested, as Naruto did something similar between the end of the original series and the beginning of Naruto: Shippuden.

Here’s the best part: there’s a reason for fans to hold out hope! Two reasons, actually. First, Adam McArthur (the voice of Marco Diaz) has made it clear that he’s on board with coming back. Second, recent news has come out, making it clear that one very important person is interested in continuing the story. Daron Nefcy, the creator behind Star, has been talking about a return. It sounds like the only thing stopping us from getting more Star vs. the Forces of Evil is…Disney. So now is the time to let Disney know that fans want more of this show, and we want it now.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil is available to stream on Disney+.