Star vs. the Forces of Evil Star Would “100%” Return for Revival (Exclusive)

Star vs. the Forces of Evil might have come to an end a few years ago, but one of the stars behind the series would “100% come back” for a revival. Star vs. the Forces of Evil hit during a very special time with Disney Television Animation as it was helping to kick off a new era for the network that started to experiment with more serialized stories told across a full season rather than just be limited to episodic adventures alone. It was a different kind of series influenced by anime such as Sailor Moon, but seemingly ended before it really could take off.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil always felt like it was ahead of its time with Disney, and since it’s been so long, now is the perfect time to bring the series back with a new project. As Disney has started to experiment with reviving some of their biggest franchises like Phineas and Ferb with new seasons, Star vs. the Forces of Evil would be prime for that kind of return as well. Speaking with ComicBook, Marco Diaz voice star Adam McArthur revealed that he “would 100% come back to voice Marco” if given the chance.

Marco Diaz Voice Actor Would 100% Return for Star Revival

“I would 100% come back to voice Marco,” Marco Diaz voice actor Adam McArthur told ComicBook about potentially returning for a revival. “This year is our ten year anniversary of its premiere, and it’s the six year anniversary of it finishing. You know the way it ended left so much else to be done and I think the show has legs. If Disney wanted to do a movie or a miniseries or something like that, the fandom would go crazy. So, yeah…I’m a man of the people. I want to do it. I know that people would love it.” Elaborating on it further, McArthur revealed just how special of a series it has been for fans over the years.

“I hear all the time from fans how much the show means to them and how special it was, and I do truly believe that it was a unicorn show for Disney…Gravity Falls was also one of these shows, but it came right on the heels of Gravity Falls, and so a lot of those fans came to Star. It was just a really special time in the type of shows that Disney was making.” As McArthur details, this series helped to birth future hits for Disney. “And from it we saw shows like Amphibia and The Owl House go on to tell these serialized, episodic shows that are not very common in for ‘kids animation.’ I hope at some point we get to do some more of it. I’d love to see what Star and Marco are up to. I have my theories about magic and if it’s really gone, who the real villain is, and what what we could see.”

What Would a Star vs. the Forces of Evil Revival Look Like?

As for what he’d want to see from Marco in a Star vs. the Forces of Evil revival, McArthur has some truly cool ideas, “We’re in a whole new location. Earth and Mewni have collided. Star and Marco are together. I think it would be really interesting to see what would happen if magic wasn’t actually destroyed, but maybe it was just dispersed. And maybe Toffee is actually back and kind of helped orchestrate all this…We could do that with maybe a little time skip, so they’re a little bit older.”

Star vs. the Forces of Evil has yet to announce any kind of potential sequel or follow up plans, but it’s not completely off the table as fans have seen many surprising franchises return for new entries, specials, movies and more in the last few years especially. But would you want to see a Star vs. the Forces of Evil revival? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!