Tommy Davidson Reveals The Proud Family Is Returning with New Episodes on Disney+

The Proud Family star Tommy Davidson says the early 2000s Disney Channel animated series is being revived with new episodes on Disney+.

“I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family‘s coming back,” Davidson, who voiced Proud family patriarch Oscar, told Where Is the Buzz at the carpet premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family‘s coming back. They told me not to tell you. New episodes.”

The original iteration of the series ran for 52 episodes between 2001-2005 on Disney Channel.

Kyla Pratt voiced protagonist Penny Proud, a family-oriented teen who often butted heads with father Oscar and bullies The Gross Sisters when attempting to enjoy misadventures with friends Dijonay (Karen Malina White), Sticky (Orlando Brown), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) and “frenemy” LaCienega (Alisa Reyes).

Paula Jai Parker starred as Proud family matriarch Trudy alongside Jo Marie Payton as Henrietta “Suga Mama” Proud, the spunky poodle-owning grandmother with a crush on the Caesar Romero-inspired Papi (Alvaro Guttierez).

The series’ popularity culminated with The Proud Family Movie, a 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie that acted as a finale for the Bruce W. Smith-created series.

Smith, who co-directed animated short film Hair Love — now playing in theaters ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 2 — wrote on Twitter the well-received short film proves “there is a real appetite for animated stories featuring characters of color.”

Other animated originals planned for Disney+ include CG-animated Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work, Toy Story 4 spinoff short series Forky Asks a Question, the Pixar-produced SparkShorts, Marvel’s What If…? and a revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Another Disney Channel favorite, High School Musical, finds new life on the streaming service in the live-action High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney+ launches November 12 priced $6.99 per month.