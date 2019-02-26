Disney Villains TV Series In Development For Disney+

Disney is going all in with their upcoming streaming service Disney+, and that evidently includes bringing together some of its most iconic villains for their own series.

Disney has a robust cadre of villains at its disposal, and according to Production Weekly Disney will be enlisting some of them for a new Disney Villains series, which is being developed by Steve Pearlman (Once Upon A Time) and Michael Seitzman (Quantico). Few details are known at the moment, other than that it is slated to start production in the second quarter of 2020, but we’ll keep you posted as we know more.

Steve Pearlman (Once Upon A Time ) and Michael Seitzman (Quantico) are developing DISNEY VILLAINS, for Disney+ the upcoming online video streaming service. Production is slated for the second quarter of 2020 at Ardmore Studios in Dublin, Ireland…more at //t.co/hPqNyEDRAu pic.twitter.com/FLK12uGqh5 — Production Weekly (@prodweek) February 26, 2019

Once Upon A Time also delved into Disney’s animated past for live-action interpretations of characters like The Evil Queen, Maleficent, Cruella de Ville, and more during the show’s run on ABC. Disney also hit the jackpot with its Descendants TV movies, which focus on the children of some of those villains, and of course, the studio has also experienced box office success with its unique take on Sleeping Beauty in the Angelina Jolie starring Maleficient.

As for what this series will be, we’re not quite sure. Will it be an anthology-like series with each episode focusing on a different villain, or perhaps they all team-up Legion of Doom style against the heroes that have thwarted them in the past? Can you imagine a group comprised of Ursula, Maleficent, Captain Hook, Hades, Scar, and more assembling together? Yeah, it scares us too.

Disney is bringing many of these villains into live-action thanks to its string of live-action remakes, and this year will see Scar and Jafar get the spotlight thanks to live-action adaptations of The Lion King and Aladdin respectively. We have yet to see Scar, though we have already seen Jafar in the Aladdin trailers. Whether he’ll turn into a red Genie as he did in the original movie remains to be seen, but luckily we don’t have to wait long to find out.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19th, while Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

