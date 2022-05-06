Elizabeth Olsen on if Scarlet Witch Returns in Kathryn Hahn's Wandavision Spinoff

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen is open to making more Marvel magic with Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: House of Harkness. The WandaVision actresses earned Emmy nominations for the Marvel Studios Original limited series, spawning the spinoff starring Hahn's titular witch Agatha and setting up Wanda Maximoff's return in Doctor Strange 2. Though she's more an Avengers-level threat than Avenger — a villainous Wanda seemingly perishes in an act of self-sacrifice to end the Doctor Strange sequel — a flash of red light leaves the Scarlet Witch's fate ambiguous.

As for where the Scarlet Witch will show up next, Olsen isn't ruling out a return to the magical suburbs of Westview, New Jersey.

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn," Olsen said on Good Morning America about reuniting with Hahn on the WandaVision spinoff. "I mean, no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show was just filled with lots of joy, it was great."

With a laugh, Olsen added, "I hope [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige is watching."

WandaVision's series finale ended with Wanda's transformation into the Scarlet Witch, a witch destined to destroy the world with her reality-altering chaos magic. After she's stripped of her powers and sentenced to live out her role as "nosy neighbor" Agnes, Hahn's Agatha warns Wanda, "You have no idea what you've unleashed. You're gonna need me."

"If I do," the Scarlet Witch responds, "I know where to find you."

The Disney+ spinoff, announced during Disney's Investor Day in November 2021, re-teams Hahn with her WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer under an overall deal with Disney's Marvel and 20th Television. Speaking on her Marvel future in an interview with Variety, Olsen said she's "expecting to return, but no one's told me I'm doing anything" post-Doctor Strange 2.

"But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back," the Avengers star said. "I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing only in theaters.