Doctor Strange 2 Star Xochitl Gomez Performs Through Injury on Dancing With the Stars

Xochitl Gomez channeled her America Chavez character from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to battle through an injury on Dancing with the Stars. The Marvel star is one of the contestants fighting to win the big prize on Dancing with the Stars, and the Halloween episode saw Gomez sustain a minor injury while performing a dance number to "Game of Survival" by Ruelle. Viewers may not have noticed Gomez's injury if they weren't paying attention, because the camera quickly panned away while a voice could be heard off-camera saying, "Uh oh."

The Doctor Strange 2 star is paired with her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars, and the sequel is the first time moviegoers got to see her as America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dancing with the Stars is another Disney product that airs on ABC and Disney+, and the show is moving closer and closer to crowning a new champion. As for the injury Xochitl Gomez suffered, the show's cast, including co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough covered it elegantly. Ribeiro could be seen helping her off the stage with Chmerkovskiy, and Hough recalled her own experiences of fighting through an injury as a performer.

Xochitl Gomez shares Instagram story for her Dancing with the Stars injury

Xochitl Gomez updated her fans on her well-being with an Instagram Story. The video shows her being tended to, with a makeup artist coloring a bandage on her knee to match her skin tone. "Got scraped up climbing the altar but they fixed me up and we'll see you for the dance marathon!" she captioned the video.

Even with the injury, Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy found themselves at the top of the leaderboard for the Halloween week, with a total score of 37 out of 40 from the three main judges, plus celebrity guest judge Niecy Nash-Betts. While Dancing with the Stars's main judges gave the pair a 9, Nash-Betts doled out a perfect 10.

As for the next time fans will see her as America Chavez in the MCU, that remains to be seen. Fans of the comics know she's one of the central characters in the Young Avengers, and there have been whispers of a Young Avengers project either landing on Disney+ or the big screen. For now, we'll have to settle for rooting for Xochitl Gomez as she continues on Dancing with the Stars.