Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez Draws Major Praise on Dancing With the Stars

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars came away highly impressed by the dance moves displayed by Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez. Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is making new history as the first season to be available simultaneously on ABC as well as Disney+. Gomez is paired with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, and the couple are already one of the sleeper picks to win the whole competition. It also doesn't help to have the support of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rooting for you to succeed as well. Xochitl Gomez made her MCU debut as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The October 3rd edition of Dancing with the Stars featured a compelling Salsa routine between Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. "Latin Night" was the theme of the evening, and the America Chavez actress brought her A-game to Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet." The couple wound up with an impressive score of 24/30, keeping her safe for another week. Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten ended up being the couple eliminated.

Gomez garnered a lot of praise across social media, which you can check out below. As for the next time fans will see her as America Chavez in the MCU, that remains to be seen. Fans of the comics know she's one of the central characters in the Young Avengers, and there have been whispers of a Young Avengers project either landing on Disney+ or the big screen. For now, we'll have to settle for rooting for Xochitl Gomez as she continues on Dancing with the Stars.