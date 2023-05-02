Fan-Favorite Reality Show Moves Networks Again Ahead of New Season

Dancing With the Stars is headed back to ABC. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars will be airing live on both ABC and Disney+. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 32 will then be available to stream on Hulu the following day. This comes after Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars aired live exclusively on Disney+, making it the first reality show to do so on the streamer.

This is the latest change to hit Dancing With the Stars ahead of this new season, with Tyra Banks departing as the show's host, and Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro stepping in the role for Season 32.

Why did Dancing With the Stars move to Disney+?

The move to Disney+ was announced in April of 2022, and sought to provide a new way for fans to engage with the long-running competition show.

"Dancing With The Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With The Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

"Dancing With The Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

"The fact that our iconic global format Dancing With The Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing With The Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand," said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

