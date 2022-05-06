Xochitl Gomez Shares Her Favorite Reactions to America Chavez's Doctor Strange 2 Debut

America Chavez arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans were thrilled to see the fan-favorite character from comics on the big screen. It was a big moment for the young actor bringing America to life, Xochitl Gomez. Response to the character and her performance was wildly positive and now, Gomez is sharing with ComicBook.com her favorite reactions, saying that seeing people cosplay America is "pretty insane".

"I mean, just seeing the reaction to America and seeing how much people love her and want to see more of her is just, and the fact that people cosplaying her is pretty insane," Gomez said in an interview for our Phase Zero podcast.

She also said that she wasn't really prepared for the reaction, but she's happy she got to bring that representation to life — and that she is so moved when fans get so excited to see her.

"I mean kind of al of it, I was not prepared for it because I had no idea what it was going to be or if people were going to like the character," Gomez said. "I just hoped that people really liked the character. That was the main thing. But I mean, it's the aftermath of how much people come up to me and tell me that it just means so much to them that I'm on the screen and that I'm there being their representative and just also that they can see themselves with me being on screen, which is just so important. And I'm just so happy that I get to be that for them. And also, just the fact that some girls are like, they shake when they see me, they're like shaking and some of them don't even want a photo or they forget to ask for a photo. And so, I'll be like, do you want to take a photo? We can take a photo and they just want to hug me. It's so sweet. I'm so glad that I can be that for young girls, you know?"

Gomez also spoke about keeping the secrets of the MCU while filming, with the actor saying that she found it "pretty easy", largely because as a fan herself, she wanted to preserve the overall fan experience.

"I feel like literally a weight has... No, I mean, it was pretty easy to keep these secrets, because it's just something as obviously a fan, I want everyone to feel like they're seeing all the secrets unfold as they're watching the movie," she said. "So, I was very careful to not say anything. I think there was only one time where I was in the middle of answering a question. I was like, oh I can't, just stop right here."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.