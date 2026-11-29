Before Florence Pugh brought Yelena Belova to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many people already knew who she was, but often because of one particular movie rather than the range of projects she had been part of. Today, she’s one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood, having made a name for herself not only in the superhero genre but also in acclaimed productions like the Dune franchise, Little Women, Oppenheimer, and Don’t Worry Darling, for example. Since then, she’s become even more well-known.

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With a little bit of everything in her filmography, we’ve selected some of her best performances to date. She has played characters who are easy to root for and others who are much harder to like, but each one is well worth checking out if you want to see what this phenomenal actress can do. So, put Yelena aside for a moment and check out these 5 amazing Florence Pugh performances.

5) East of Eden

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Pugh has played a few characters who are a little difficult to deal with, but one of her most recent examples is Cathy Ames in East of Eden. In this series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, which has already gained excellent reviews, the actress plays a woman who enters the Trask family’s lives and sets off many of the conflicts that affect generation after generation. The story follows brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist), but Cathy is the one who shakes up their dynamic. Behind her vulnerable appearance, she is actually manipulative and willing to do terrible things whenever they serve her own interests. In other words, we’re dealing with an evil character here.

And when it comes to Pugh’s performance, what she does is bring plenty of nuance to the role, which fits the character perfectly. Much of her work comes down to the way she switches between moments when Cathy seems totally harmless and others when it’s clear there’s something going on, as if she’s always calculating her next move. Cathy isn’t an easy character to defend (if she can be defended at all), but she’s also complex. You know when an actress gives such a good performance that you end up enjoying the character and staying invested in the story because of it? That’s what Pugh does here.

4) A Good Person

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One of the most underrated movies in Pugh’s career, A Good Person shows an interesting side of the actress as she plays Allison, a young woman whose life falls apart after a car accident she’s responsible for kills her future sister-in-law and her husband. Years later, still struggling with guilt and dependent on painkillers, she grows close to Daniel (Morgan Freeman), the father of the victims, who is also having a hard time coming to terms with his loss. What follows is a story about two people trying to find a way to move forward, even though neither of them really knows how. It’s the kind of movie that makes you reflect on life.

And this is where Pugh’s performance really deserves some praise. Although the film didn’t win over critics, her work was considered one of the strongest aspects. Why? There’s a general consensus that she delivers a more convincing performance than the script itself: she doesn’t try to make Allison a better person than she is. Like anyone else, she’s human, which means she lies, pushes away the people trying to help her, and makes mistakes that only make her recovery harder. That matters because it would have been very easy for the movie to fall into the usual clichés of a drama, but Pugh seems to deeply understand that recovery is a complex process, and that makes the experience of watching it all the more compelling—Allison feels like someone you can relate to.

3) Lady Macbeth

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If you mainly know the actress from her work in Hollywood, Lady Macbeth is a great opportunity to find out one of the films that first brought attention to her talent. In this period drama, she plays Katherine, a woman forced into an unhappy marriage with a man who treats her like property and expects her to just accept a life of isolation. But when her husband leaves home, she begins an affair with Sebastian (Cosmo Jarvis), one of the estate’s workers, and sees it as a chance to escape the rules. The problem is that her search for freedom takes a much darker turn. Eventually, Katherine shows she’s willing to do just about anything to keep control of the situation—and that’s when you really get to see what Pugh can do.

This is a particularly important role in her career, as it helped put her on the industry’s and critics’ radar as an actress capable of leading movies built around complex stories. At first, you understand the protagonist’s frustration and root for her to escape her marriage, but Pugh also shows that Katherine isn’t just an unfairly treated woman finally finding her independence, because she has a cruel and selfish side too. But this transformation never feels sudden, and that’s thanks to the actress’ performance. If Pugh is now considered one of the biggest talents of her generation, this role played a big part in getting her there.

2) Little Women

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Here, Pugh earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress by taking a character who could have faded into the background and making her one of the most interesting parts of the movie. When people think of Little Women, Amy March might not be the first character who comes to mind, but some of her scenes have certainly stuck with audiences. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, the story basically follows four sisters as they grow up, face financial struggles, and try to build lives of their own in a time when women’s options were fairly limited. And Amy starts out as an impulsive, competitive girl who often clashes with Jo (Saoirse Ronan), but despite her reputation as the spoiled sister, there’s actually more to her than that.

Pugh keeps the character’s flaws intact instead of trying to make her more likeable, but there are moments when the actress stands out by delivering her lines with just the right tone: one of the best examples is when Amy talks to Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), explaining that marriage is also an economic decision for women who don’t have the same financial privileges as men. It’s a scene that changes the way we see her, as she’s not simply a girl concerned with money or status; she understands exactly how the world works and that her choices come with practical consequences. The movie also follows the sisters through different stages of their lives, and Pugh handles Amy’s changes in age and maturity with remarkable ease.

1) Midsommar

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If you haven’t watched Midsommar, you’ve at least heard of it, and not just because of the plot, but because of Pugh’s leading performance. considering it’s a psychological horror movie. She plays Dani in it, a young woman trying to cope with a family tragedy while her relationship with Christian (Jack Reynor) is going through a rough patch that neither of them knows how to fix. But when she joins him and his friends on a trip to a festival in a remote Swedish community, everything changes: what should have been a different kind of experience turns into a nightmare. From the very first scenes, we watch Dani spiral into fear, with the uneasiness starting to build.

The movie is known for its story about a cult and its disturbing rituals, but Pugh seems to get exactly what the protagonist is going through and why she makes the choices she does throughout the narrative. Dani is traumatized and gets very little support from her relationship, so you understand why she keeps looking for some kind of comfort, even as things start getting out of control. And the actress also does a fantastic job of showing how her character’s dynamic with Christian affects her without making every interaction between them feel like a major moment or the start of an argument. So by the time the horror really kicks in, you’re already deeply invested, because Pugh is the one who managed to make it happen so effectively.