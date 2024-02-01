Doctor Who's Anniversary Special Almost Brought Back a Surprising Companion

Doctor Who recently crossed a major milestone, with the series celebrating its 60th anniversary through a string of super-sized episodes. The trio of specials bridged the gap of many eras of Doctor Who, and apparently that almost included another familiar character — with a catch. According to the BBC iPlayer commentary for the third Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, "The Giggle", Russell T. Davies very briefly considered bringing back Steven Taylor (Peter Purves), the First Doctor's companion.

Davies' initial plan was to have Steven amongst the employees at UNIT — but as a giant cow. Ultimately, despite Steven's previous history with the episode's villain, The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), the idea was axed.

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Doctor Who Season 14 will premiere on both the BBC and Disney+ at some point in May of 2024, although an exact date has not yet been set. In addition to Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Ncuti Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. While his long-term future on the series is not currently clear, the actor has expressed his excitement towards stepping into the iconic role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

